South Korean researchers have published a new study on the use of hydrogel to remove gas bubbles in hydrogen production, while Shell has revealed that it will continue with its hydrogen investments in the Netherlands, Vestas, meanwhile, said it will launch a pilot project to use hydrogen in a crew transfer vessel.Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology researchers in South Korea have found that the performance of electrodes for alkaline hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) can be significantly improved by modifying them with superaerophobic porous polymeric hydrogels. "The modification ...

