Major League Football, Inc.: Major League Football Announces Tickets Go On Sale Monday for Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Village Games In Canton

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2022 / Major League Football (OTC symbol:MLFB) announced today that tickets for the regular season home games for the Ohio Force, as well as the MLFB Championship Game, will go on sale Monday, July 11th. Tickets will be sold on the Hall of Fame Village Website as well as MLFB.com.

"For months, MLFB fans have been asking us, "Where can I purchase game tickets?" stated MLFB CEO Frank Murtha. "Well, today I'm pleased to announce that the Ohio Force fans will be able to purchase tickets at our website mlfb.com beginning July11th at 10:00 am EST, as well as at hofvillage.com."

Games will be played at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

MLFB VP of Team Interface Steve Videtich also provided insight into the league's early week game scheduling concept. "At MLFB, we want to give every one of our players, coaches, and staff the largest platform possible to showcase their talents and get to the next level. Early week scheduling allows us to attract more eyeballs and provide needed exposure for everyone."

Major League Football (MLFB) 2022 Schedule Includes:

Tuesday, August 9th Arkansas Attack @ Virginia Armada

Tuesday, August 9th Ohio Force @ Alabama Airborne

Tuesday, August 16th Virginia Armada @ Ohio Force

Tuesday, August 16th Arkansas Attack @ Alabama Airborne

Monday, August 22th Virginia Armada @ Arkansas Attack

Tuesday, August 23th Alabama Airborne @ Ohio Force

Tuesday, August 30th Ohio Force @ Arkansas Attack

Tuesday, August 30th Alabama Airborne @ Virginia Armada

Tuesday, Sept. 6th Championship Game. Teams TBD.

Home Teams Bold and Italicized

About MLFB

Major League Football, Inc. (OTC symbol MLFB), headquartered in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a publicly traded company operating as a professional football league. Our mission is to provide personal and professional growth opportunities to football players, coaches, trainers, and front office personnel. Then, through our original broadcasts, provide those participants exposure to the NFL and other professional leagues so they can advance their careers.

Interested investors seeking to learn more about MLFB should visit https://investinmlfb.com/

About the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls

Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. Owned by the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the Village currently has over $250 million worth of assets under management and is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio. Phase I of the project entailed the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a world-class 20,000 seat, sports and entertainment stadium, and the National Youth Football and Sports Complex. Phase II, currently under construction, will add the Constellation Center for Excellence, the Center for Performance, a Fan Engagement Zone, a Hall of Fame indoor waterpark and a Hilton Tapestry Hotel. Phase III is currently in planning stages. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

Media Contact:

Bill Lyons

MLFB Chief Marketing Officer

media@mlfb.com

SOURCE: Major League Football, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708013/Major-League-Football-MLFB-Announces-Tickets-Go-On-Sale-Monday-for-Tom-Benson-Hall-Of-Fame-Village-Games-In-Canton