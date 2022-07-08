

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Friday. The major averages have climbed off their lows of the session but have recently been bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is up 37.90 points or 0.1 percent at 31,422.45, the Nasdaq is down 1.96 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 11,619.38 and the S&P 500 is down 0.89 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 3,901.73.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes following the release of a closely watched Labor Department showing stronger than expected U.S. job growth in the month of June.



The data has eased worries about the economy while also adding to concerns about aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 372,000 jobs in June after surging by a revised 384,000 jobs in May.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 268,000 jobs compared to the addition of 390,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



'The strong 372,000 gain in non-farm payrolls in June appears to make a mockery of claims the economy is heading into, let alone already in, a recession,' said Andrew Hunter, Senior U.S. Economist at Capital Economics.



He added, 'That may be enough to solidify the case for another 75bp rate hike at the Fed's meeting later this month, although signs that wage growth is cooling and the recent plunge in commodity prices both suggest the inflation outlook could improve more quickly than officials had feared.'



The stronger than expected job growth reflected notable job gains in professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and healthcare.



Meanwhile, the report showed the unemployment remained at 3.6 percent for the fourth month in a row, matching economist estimates.



Airline stocks have shown a strong move to the upside over the course of the morning, driving the NYSE Arca Airline Index up by 1.6 percent.



Considerable strength has also emerged among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent gain being posted by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index.



The strength in the oil service sector comes as the price of crude oil for August delivery is jumping $1.23 to $103.96 a barrel.



Healthcare and gold stocks are also seeing notable strength, while most of the other major sectors are showing more modest moves.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.4 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside over the course of the session. While the German DAX Index has jumped by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the notable pullback seen over the two previous sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 7.2 basis points at 3.080 percent.







