Freitag, 08.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
08.07.2022 | 18:40
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 8

8 July 2022

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameNeil England
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon- executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Augmentum Fintech plc
b)LEI
213800OTQ44T555I8S71
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares 1 pence each
Identification code
ISINGB00BG12XV81
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
119p per share20,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume20,000 ordinary 1p shares
-Price119 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction7 July 2022
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares 1 pence each
Identification code
ISINGB00BG12XV81
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
117.5p per share20,000
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume20, 000 ordinary 1p shares
-Price117.5 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction8 July 2022
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Paul Griggs, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to Augmentum Fintech plc

