Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

8 July 2022

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Neil England 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non- executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Augmentum Fintech plc b) LEI

213800OTQ44T555I8S71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 1 pence each Identification code ISIN GB00BG12XV81 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 119p per share 20,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 20,000 ordinary 1p shares -Price 119 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 7 July 2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 1 pence each Identification code ISIN GB00BG12XV81 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 117.5p per share 20,000 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume 20, 000 ordinary 1p shares -Price 117.5 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 8 July 2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Paul Griggs, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to Augmentum Fintech plc