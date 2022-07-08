DJ Fix Price Group PLC: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - Approval of Merger

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - Approval of Merger 08-Jul-2022 / 19:50 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION AND SHOULD BE READ IN ITS ENTIRETY.

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the proposals referred to in this document or as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other duly authorised professional adviser immediately. Subject to the restrictions set out below, if you sell or have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Shares, please send this document, together with the accompanying documents, at once to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold or otherwise transferred part of your Shares you should retain these documents and please immediately contact the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected.

Fix Price Group Plc

(registered in the Republic of Cyprus with registration number HE 434185)

Circular to Shareholders relating to the extraordinary general meeting of Fix Price Group Plc

including the proposed approval of the merger of Fix Price Group plc and Kolmaz Holdings Ltd (HE 197237) in the Republic of Cyprus

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

This document contains a notice of the extraordinary general meeting of the Shareholders of the Company to be held at 155 Arch. Makariou III, PROTEAS HOUSE, 5th Floor, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus on 12 August 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Cyprus time.

Shareholders who hold their Shares in certificated form will find enclosed with this document a Form of Proxy and Depositary Interest Holders will find enclosed with this document a Form of Instruction, for use in connection with the Meeting. To be valid, a Form of Proxy should be completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed on it and returned by courier or by hand to the Company's registered office at 155 Arch. Makariou III, PROTEAS HOUSE, 5th Floor, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus or by email to ekaterina.sec@fix-price.com.com.cy and aloucaidou@sofocleous.com.cy by no later than 10:00 a.m. Cyprus time on 10 August 2022. Further instructions relating to the Form of Proxy and Form of Instruction are set out in the notice of the Meeting.

Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman of Fix Price Group Plc in Part 1 of this document recommending that you vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the Meeting. You should read this document in its entirety and consider whether to vote in favour of the Resolutions in light of the information contained in this document.

LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN

Fix Price Group PLC

(registered in the Republic of Cyprus with registration number HE 434185)

Directors: Registered Office: Dmitry Nikolaevich Kirsanov Gregor William Mowat Alexey Makhnev 155 Arch. Makariou III, PROTEAS HOUSE, 5th Floor, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus Sergei Aleksandrovich Lomakin Artem Karenovich Khachatryan

To the Shareholders of the Company

05 July 2022

Dear Shareholder, 1. Background 1.1 On 05 July 2022, the board of directors (the "Board") of Fix Price Group PLC (the "Company") signed, executed and approved the Plan of Merger and Restructuring accompanied by an Explanatory Statement of the Directors (the "Merger Plan") pursuant to which the Company as acquiring company shall be merged with Kolmaz Holdings Ltd, a private limited liability company with registration number HE 197237 and having its registered office at 155 Arch.Makariou III, PROTEAS HOUSE, 5th Floor, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus as the acquired company (the "Acquired Company") in Cyprus (the "Merger"). The Company and the Acquired Company shall hereinafter jointly be referred to as the "Merging Companies". The Merger will be implemented by under Sections 198-200 of the Law and Sections 26 to 30 of the Cyprus Income Tax Law 118(I)/2002 (as amended). 1.2 The Merger Plan explains that the Acquired Company on being merged with the Company shall be dissolved without going into liquidation by transferring the whole of its assets and liabilities, property, rights, general activities and obligations to the Company, being 100% shareholder of the Acquired Company. 1.3 A copy of the duly executed Merger Plan and the accompanied Explanatory Statement of the Directors is enclosed in the said notice and set out in this document as Appendix A. 1.4 Global depositary receipts ("GDRs") representing ordinary shares of the Company are currently (i) listed on the standard listing segment of the Financial Conduct Authority's (the "FCA") official list and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's ("LSE") market for listed securities; and (ii) admitted to trading on Public Joint-Stock Company "Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS" ("MOEX") (together the "Listings"). The Merger will not affect the Listings. 1.5 Each GDR represents an interest in one ordinary share of the Company. Following the Merger, each GDR will represent one ordinary share of the Company under the Cyprus Companies Law. 1.6 The Merger will not affect the number of shares or GDRs you hold in the Company. 1.7 To give effect to the Merger, the Company procures the publishment of the relevant notice of the Meeting at a local newspaper and thereafter file and submit a petition for directions and a court application with the District Court of Limassol with the purpose of obtaining an order approving the said Merger Plan and filing a copy of such order with the Cyprus Registrar which shall be affixed on the Memorandum of the Company. 1.8 The shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") are being asked to approve the Merger and the Merger Plan. Both the Merger Plan and the Explanatory Statement explain in detail all the effects of the said Merger on the Company and its financial position and the Directors deemed it necessary, advisable and in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole to approve the Merger. 2. Extraordinary General Meeting 2.1 A notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company at 155 Arch. Makariou III, PROTEAS HOUSE, 5th Floor, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus at 11:00 a.m. Cyprus time on 12 August 2022 is set out at the end of this Circular. The Extraordinary General Meeting is being convened for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Merger and the Merger Plan. The full text of the resolutions to be passed (the "Resolutions") is set out in the notice at the end of this Circular. 2.2 The Articles of Association of the Company provide for the said Merger to be approved by a special resolution passed by a majority of not less than 75% of the members entitled to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting. 3. Covid-19 pandemic 3.1 Given the ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic, the Board has determined pursuant to article 22.12 of the Articles of Association of the Company that it is prudent for the health and safety of the participants that physical attendance at the extraordinary general meeting not be permitted. The Board strongly encourages Shareholders to vote on the Resolutions by submitting a proxy in accordance with the instructions below. 3.2 If a Shareholder wishes to attend the Meeting by electronic means (namely Zoom video conference), please refer to the details of the Zoom meeting set out in the notice of the Meeting. 4. Action to be taken 4.1 Shareholders who hold their Shares in certificated form will find enclosed with this circular a form of proxy for use at the Meeting or at any adjournment thereof (the "Form of Proxy"). The Form of Proxy should be completed in accordance with the instructions printed on it and returned by courier or by hand as soon as possible, to the Company's registered office at 155 Arch.Makariou III, PROTEAS HOUSE, 5th Floor, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus or by email to ekaterina.sec@fix-price.com.com.cy and aloucaidou@sofocleous.com.cy. Forms of Proxy, duly completed by Shareholders holding Shares in certificated form, must reach the Company's registered office no later than 10:00 a.m. Cyprus time on 10 August 2022, if the Meeting is adjourned, 48 hours before the time fixed for the adjourned Meeting (as the case may be). 4.2 Holders ("Depositary Interest Holders") of depositary interests in the Shares ("Depositary Interests") will find enclosed with this circular a form of instruction (the "Form of Instruction"). In case there are any questions please contact olena.smirnova@bnymellon.com and adrproxy@bnymellon.com. 4.3 If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should immediately seek your own financial advice from an independent financial adviser authorised pursuant to the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriate authorised financial adviser. 5. Recommendation The Board considers the passing of the Resolutions to be in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board recommends unanimously that Shareholders vote in favour of the Resolutions, as they intend to do in respect of their own shareholdings. Yours sincerely, Sergei Aleksandrovich Lomakin Chairman

