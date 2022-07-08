AEX Gold Inc. Announces Name Change to Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2022 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG)(TSXV:AEX) announces that it plans to file Articles of Amendment to change its name to Amaroq Minerals Ltd. on July 11, 2022. The Company's shareholders approved a special resolution to change the name of the Company at AEX's annual general and special meeting held on June 16, 2022. The name change will be effective July 12, 2022 and is subject to acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange and AIM.

Effective at the start of trading on or about July 12, 2022, the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and AIM under the new name and the new stock symbol "AMRQ". The new CUSIP number is 02312A106 and the new ISIN number is CA02312A1066. There is no consolidation of share capital. Shareholders are not required to change their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new company name and Company shares held electronically will be booked electronically. The name change does not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change.

Further Information:

About AEX

AEX's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Corporation's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,615.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. AEX is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

