Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . It was finally a good week for the Austrian Traded Index Total Return, which gained 1,38 percent to 6102 Points. But: In the first part of the week we saw a sharp fall to to 5807 points, a new low for 2022. The best stocks this week were SBO with 7,12% up in front of Raiffeisen Bank International 6,21% and Verbund 5,5%. And the following stocks performed worst: AT&S -8,7% in front of Marinomed Biotech -8,45% and Rosenbauer -6,77%. If you want you can take a look at the last 16 of our 12th stock market tournament: ...

