Andritz: Guangxi Chongzuo Lelin Forestry Development Co. Ltd., China, has successfully produced the first fibers with its high-capacity pressurized refining system delivered by Andritz. The new system features a design capacity of 80 bdmt/h and is currently the largest of its kind in the world to form part of the largest MDF line. Austrian Post: Österreichische Post (Austrian Post) has launched a new product category called Crypto stamp art (CSA). With the conventional Crypto stamp, the physical stamp must first be purchased in order to get the "digital twin" in the Ethereum blockchain, but Crypto stamp art focuses on digital collecting. The stamp collection is a modern reinterpretation of the Merkur newspaper stamps from 1851. The associated special stamp block was ...

