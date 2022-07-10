Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received the third order from Shandong Canfield Wood Industry Co., Ltd. to supply a pressurized refining system to its mill in Chiping County, Liaocheng City, Shandong Province, China. Start-up is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The state-of-the-art pressurized refining system with innovative C-feeder will process poplar wood chips for production of high-quality fibers for MDF (medium-density fiberboard). Zhang Ruzhen, President of Shandong Canfield Wood industry, says: "We already have two MDF lines with ANDRITZ pressurized refining systems in our mills. They are operating smoothly and enable high fiber quality at lower energy consumption. Shorter downtime and less maintenance work ensure high availability and save ...

