Flughafen Wien (Vienna Airport): As announced on 13 June 2022, Airports Group Europe S.à r.l. ("Airports Group Europe"), an indirect subsidiary of IFM Global Infrastructure Fund ("IFM GIF") acquired additional shares in Vienna Airport (Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN AT00000VIE62)) and holds now more than 40.0% in Vienna Airport. Thereafter, in light of the present shareholding and governance situation at Flughafen Wien AG the Austrian Takeover Commission decided that Airports Group Europe is not obliged to launch a mandatory takeover offer for all remaining shares in the company as the exemption under section 24 (2) Z 2 Takeover Act applies. Airports Group Europe is therefore pleased to announce that it still intends to make a partial offer pursuant to sections 4 et seq ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...