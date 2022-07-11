

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk said that the phase 3 results of the explorer7 study, which assessed the efficacy and safety of prophylactic treatment with concizumab in people living with haemophilia A or B with inhibitors, showed an 86% reduction in treated spontaneous and traumatic bleeds when on concizumab prophylaxis, with an estimated mean annualised bleeding rate of 1.7 compared to 11.8 with no prophylaxis.



The overall median annualised bleeding rate or ABR of concizumab was zero, compared to 9.8 for no prophylaxis. Twenty-one (63.6%) people on concizumab experienced no treated bleeds, compared to two (10.5%) on no prophylaxis. The safety and tolerability profile of concizumab in this study was within the expected range, with no thromboembolic events reported after treatment restart.



Novo Nordisk expects to submit concizumab for regulatory approval for the prophylactic treatment of haemophilia A or B with inhibitors in the second half of 2022 in the US and Japan, and in 2023 in the EU and the UK.



Concizumab is an anti-tissue factor pathway inhibitor (TFPI) antibody in development for once-daily prophylactic treatment (regular treatment to prevent prolonged and spontaneous bleeding) by administration under-the-skin for all types of haemophilia.



Haemophilia is a rare disease that impairs the body's ability to make blood clots, a process needed to stop bleeding after a traumatic event. Haemophilia A and B are more common in males than in females. Some people with haemophilia may also develop inhibitors, which are an immune system response to the clotting factors in replacement therapy that cause the treatment to stop working.







