Following its previous announcements in March 2022, for the release of three new innovative additions to its award winning D3 product line of mechatronic solutions, Deenova further consolidates its technological leadership in the field of pharmacy automation, and announced today the unveiling of the second generation of its ALL-IN-1 robot, able to automatically repack in unit dose, all medication forms: oral solids and liquids such as ampoules, syringes, vials and all types of patches sachet and suppositories.

The ultimate generation of this innovative fully automated repackaging robot has been designed to ensure the efficiency and unmatched fluency of its predecessor, while improving versatility and reliability with optimized movements of the robotic arm.

With the operator in mind, and for an unrivaled customer experience, particular attention has been put in the functional aspects of the technology such as improving the vision system with new AI functionalities, lowering the overall noise level, improving the ergonomics and developing a smooth and intuitive user interface, perfectly in line with Deenova's vision of "sensitive robotics": a technology in contact with the human side in a reliable support relationship anytime, anywhere.

Fulvio Rudello, Chief Operation Officer at Deenova, declared: "I am very excited to see that our new ALL-IN-1 robot has successfully passed all the factory validation tests, and is now fully operational in Deenova's central unit dose laboratory near Piacenza, serving 22 hospitals sites in Italy, with more than 6 millions unit doses produced per year. This is the first step of a wider upgrading process of our facility and will be followed by the gradual replacement of existing equipment starting with implementation during the first quarter of 2023, of the new D3 AIDE Cut, Deenova's latest modular mechatronic solutions for the repackaging of oral solid medications in unit doses."

"Our 100% customer retention rate in Italy, after more that 15 years of operations" explained Christophe Jaffuel, Chief Commercial Officer at Deenova "motivates us to relentlessly define new standards of performance and customer experience. Having this new ALL-IN-1 robot, fully operating in our facilities is a great premise for our upcoming breakthrough installations in UK and Germany"

Since 2004, Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of mechatronics solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry. Deenova's unique, patented and fully integrated solutions ease the healthcare providers' growing pressures to improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimize waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%.

