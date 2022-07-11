Regulatory News:

NAVYA (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- Navya), an autonomous mobility systems leader, announces the appointment of Pierre Guibert as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board, appointed by the Supervisory Board. He succeeds Benoit Jacheet, who held this position as interim manager.

A graduate of NEOMA Business School with a specialization in finance and management control, Pierre followed an advanced management program at IMD Business School and HEC.

Pierre started his professional career at Renault Trucks as an internal auditor and then at Mack Volvo Trucks. In 2002, he joined Groupe SEB where he held the position of Vice President in charge of Finance Controlling for different geographical areas: Europe, Eurasia Africa then North Central America. Since 2019, he held the position of Vice President Finance Controlling of the small household appliances business.

His business expertise, his experience of more than twenty years in the industry as well as his very international background are key for contributing to Navya's development and scaling up projects.

Pierre will supervise the Finance, Financial Control, Legal and Purchasing teams and will report to Sophie Desormière, CEO of Navya. Originally from Lyon, he will be based at the Villeurbanne site.

Pierre Guibert, CFO of Navya:"I am very excited to take on this new role as CFO at Navya and to bring my energy, skills and international and managerial experience. Navya is a company with great growth potential in the rapidly expanding autonomous mobility market. I look forward to contributing to its development."

Sophie Desormière, CEO of Navya: "I am delighted to welcome Pierre Guibert as Navya's Chief Financial Officer at our headquarters in Villeurbanne. His long experience in the industrial sector, his very international background, his great financial skills and his direct involvement over the last ten years in Groupe SEB's transforming projects will be key assets to support Navya's trajectory and operational performance."

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been sold in 25 countries as of 31 December 2021. The Autonom Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

Further details: www.navya.tech

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220710005014/en/

Contacts:

NAVYA

CSR, Marketing Communication Manager

Nathalie Marcy

nathalie.marcy@navya.tech

+33 (0)7 63 20 00 52

Chief Financial Officer

Pierre Guibert

finance@navya.tech

NewCap

Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean

Nicolas Fossiez

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98