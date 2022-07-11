Anzeige
Montag, 11.07.2022
Kursfeuerwerk am Montag erwartet! - Schon im Samstagshandel teils 90% rauf…
PR Newswire
11.07.2022 | 07:40
235 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Crayon Group Holding ASA: Crayon strengthens multicloud capability with 2 new Amazon Web Services proficiencies

OSLO, Norway, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon, a global IT services and innovation leader, announced today it has achieved the AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status and AWS Migration Competency Consulting Partner (MAP) Validation in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

"Achieving these two AWS proficiencies are a clear reflection of the growth in our multicloud strategy," said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland. "Crayon's business model has always been to support our customers with IT and to fulfill this commitment, we must be highly skilled in a multicloud environment."

According to the AWS website, as of today Crayon is one of 20 global companies with both the AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status and the AWS Migration Competency Consulting Partner Validation. AWS has about 100,000 partners worldwide.

"Building an AWS competency has been a multiyear journey and its challenging work, but we remain committed to it because of our customer-first mindset," Mulholland said.

To earn AWS Premier tier, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and the companies must have extensive expertise in deploying AWS customer solutions.

Crayon attained the AWS Migration Competency through showcasing technical proficiency and proven customer success enabling enterprise customers to migrate applications and legacy infrastructure to AWS. Crayon has also created a documented process in alignment with AWS best-practice migration methodologies.

For additional information on Crayon's offering, please click here.

Contact:
Melanie Coffee
VP of PR and Communications
Melanie.Coffee@crayon.com
+47 46 74 86 48

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/crayon-group-holding-asa/r/crayon-strengthens-multicloud-capability-with-2-new-amazon-web-services-proficiencies,c3599537

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/21733/3599537/b6ae2a29aca55b93.pdf

PressRelease AWS proficiencies

© 2022 PR Newswire
