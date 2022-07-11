The PCR assay panel tests for five respiratory viruses in under three hours

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the launch of the Applied Biosystems TaqPath Respiratory Viral Select Panel; a CE-IVD-marked molecular assay panel for detection of five common viruses, including those that cause the common cold, bronchiolitis, croup, influenza-like illnesses, and pneumonia.

The molecular assay panel provides results in approximately three hours, testing for Adenovirus, Human Metapneumovirus, Rhinovirus/Enterovirus, and Parainfluenza virus, using highly accurate PCR technology. RNase P and positive controls are included to offer sample-to-result reliability. The solution is scalable, which allows laboratories to run from one to 94 samples simultaneously depending on the needs of the population they're servicing and can help to identify co-infections.

"As the world continues to grapple with living alongside COVID-19, it is important to know that there are a myriad of other respiratory viruses that can also cause serious illness," said Dr. Manoj Gandhi, senior medical director of Genetic Testing Solutions at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Offering information on these other common respiratory viruses in a single test empowers labs to detect them quickly and efficiently so that the right treatment approach can be selected, which can help save patient's lives."

The ongoing pandemic has stressed the importance of making effective diagnostics accessible, and by using existing PCR infrastructure, implemented to manage COVID-19, labs can expand disease state testing without increasing costs. This new panel uses the same workflow as the TaqPath COVID-19, Flu A/B, RSV combo kit when using the Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 5 PCR system. Allowing laboratories to test for eight common respiratory viruses with one patient sample. Adding the panel can help enable labs to add to their molecular testing menu for viral respiratory infections with ease.

For more information on the TaqPath Respiratory Viral Select Panel, please visit https://www.thermofisher.com/taqpathrespviralselect

The TaqPath Respiratory Viral Select Panel is for For In Vitro Diagnostic Use and is only available in select EMEA countries.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.

For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220710005063/en/

Contacts:

Media

Mauricio Minotta

Director, Public Relations

Phone: +1 760-929-2456

E-mail: mauricio.minotta@thermofisher.com

Ariane Lovell

FINN Partners Phone:

+1 646-307-6317

E-mail: ariane.lovell@finnpartners.com