- (PLX AI) - Metso Outotec to book a non-recurring charge of EUR 150 million related to winding down its business in Russia.
- • At the end of March 2022, Metso Outotec had an order backlog of EUR 479 million to Russia
- • Around EUR 315 million was originally expected to be recognized as sales in 2022, of which approximately EUR 215 million was to non-sanctioned customers at the end of March
- • The negative impact of the wind down in the Group's order backlog at the end of June is approximately EUR 380 million
