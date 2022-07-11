SES-IMAGOTAG: 2022 Financial Calendar - Capital Markets Day

2022 Financial Calendar

Capital Markets Day

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, today announced the organization of a Capital Markets Day, to take place in Paris on November 9th, 2022, and an amended 2022 financial calendar:

Amended calendar of 2022 financial communication releases

Event Date Before / After stock market opening 2022 H1 sales July 25th (from July 28th) before Stock Market opening H1 2022 audited results September 8th after Stock Market close 2022 Q3 sales October 27th after Stock Market close Capital Markets Day November 9th during market hours

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext Paris

Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

Contact:

Investor Relations: Labrador - Raquel Lizarraga / +33 (0)6 46 71 55 20 / ses-imagotag@labrador-company.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yJpslJRtam+cy2+baJ5tmGllZ2xilGGYaWKYlWRqaZrJbZ1lm2yVaJeWZnBmmWlv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75449-ses-imagotag_pr_financial_calendar_capital_mkts_day_11-07-22_eng.pdf