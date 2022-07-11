Anzeige
Montag, 11.07.2022
Kursfeuerwerk am Montag erwartet! - Schon im Samstagshandel teils 90% rauf…
WKN: A0JC1Z ISIN: FR0010282822 Ticker-Symbol: S4M 
Tradegate
07.07.22
16:28 Uhr
83,70 Euro
+0,40
+0,48 %
Actusnews Wire
11.07.2022 | 08:12
SES-IMAGOTAG: 2022 Financial Calendar - Capital Markets Day

2022 Financial Calendar

Capital Markets Day

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, today announced the organization of a Capital Markets Day, to take place in Paris on November 9th, 2022, and an amended 2022 financial calendar:

Amended calendar of 2022 financial communication releases

EventDateBefore / After stock market opening
2022 H1 salesJuly 25th (from July 28th)before Stock Market opening
H1 2022 audited resultsSeptember 8thafter Stock Market close
2022 Q3 salesOctober 27thafter Stock Market close
Capital Markets DayNovember 9thduring market hours

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext Paris

Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

Contact:

Investor Relations: Labrador - Raquel Lizarraga / +33 (0)6 46 71 55 20 / ses-imagotag@labrador-company.com

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75449-ses-imagotag_pr_financial_calendar_capital_mkts_day_11-07-22_eng.pdf

