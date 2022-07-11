Regulatory News:

Pierre et Vacances (Paris:VAC) (the "Company") announces that, in the context of the accelerated safeguard procedure opened to the benefit of the Company, all resolutions submitted to the Company's shareholders and creditors required for the implementation of the transactions provided for by the agreement concluded on March 10, 2022 (the "Restructuring Transactions") have been approved as of July 8, 2022, including the draft accelerated safeguard plan.

Detailed information regarding (i) the quorum and votes of shareholders on each resolution of the combined general meeting and the special meeting, and (ii) the votes of each of the classes of parties affected by the Company's accelerated safeguard procedure, is available on the Company's website (www.groupepvcp.com) in the "Finance" section.

The next step of the Restructuring Transactions is the approval of the draft accelerated safeguard plan by the Paris Commercial Court. To this end, a hearing will be held on July 22, 2022 to review the draft plan.

The target date for the final completion of the Restructuring Transactions remains, to date, September 16, 2022.

