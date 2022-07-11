A life-cycle analysis of perovskite-silicon tandem modules indicates that additional environmental impacts in manufacturing are more than offset by the higher energy yield over their lifetime.Scientists in Germany have conducted a life-cycle analysis of perovskite-silicon tandems to determine how this new technology could affect the sustainability of the energy supply and solar manufacturing itself. The study focuses on materials and manufacturing processes provided by Oxford PV, which is currently ramping up commercial production of perovskite-silicon modules in Germany. It is the first to analyze ...

