Montag, 11.07.2022
Metaverse Aktie! Warum aus NFT-Tech ein Major-Player werden kann!
WKN: A3CPSF ISIN: GB00BNG2VN02 Ticker-Symbol: E7F0 
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
11.07.2022 | 08:46
Hardman & Co Research: Cizzle Biotechnology (CIZ): Considerable progress in first year since listing

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Cizzle Biotechnology (CIZ): Considerable progress in first year since listing

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Cizzle Biotechnology (CIZ): Considerable progress in first year since listing 11-Jul-2022 / 07:15 GMT/BST

Hardman & Co Research on Cizzle Biotechnology (CIZ):

Considerable progress in first year since listing

Cizzle Biotechnology (Cizzle), focused on cancer diagnostics, was spun out of the University of York to exploit the biomarker, variant CIZ1b, for the early detection of different forms of lung cancer. While implementing this strategy over the past year, Cizzle's interest has been broadened to include early detection of other cancers and companion diagnostic tests that can assist in the development and use of personalised medicines. In the 12 months since listing, Cizzle has secured key partners to generate monoclonal antibodies (mAb) and reagents for a commercial test, and signed licensing and royalty deals.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/considerable-progress-in-first-year-since-listing/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Martin Hall 
London                         mh@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0) 203 692 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

© 2022 Dow Jones News
