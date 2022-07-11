DJ Hardman & Co Research: Cizzle Biotechnology (CIZ): Considerable progress in first year since listing

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Cizzle Biotechnology (CIZ): Considerable progress in first year since listing 11-Jul-2022 / 07:15 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on Cizzle Biotechnology (CIZ):

Considerable progress in first year since listing

Cizzle Biotechnology (Cizzle), focused on cancer diagnostics, was spun out of the University of York to exploit the biomarker, variant CIZ1b, for the early detection of different forms of lung cancer. While implementing this strategy over the past year, Cizzle's interest has been broadened to include early detection of other cancers and companion diagnostic tests that can assist in the development and use of personalised medicines. In the 12 months since listing, Cizzle has secured key partners to generate monoclonal antibodies (mAb) and reagents for a commercial test, and signed licensing and royalty deals.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/considerable-progress-in-first-year-since-listing/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link

To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Martin Hall London mh@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44 (0) 203 692 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1394461 11-Jul-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1394461&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2022 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)