

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG.L), a public transport company, said that it expects to report a good performance for the year ended 2 July 2022. It is encouraged to see so many people using buses and trains and it expects a busy summer ahead, particularly in tourist areas.



In Regional Bus division, the company has continued to see a steady recovery in passenger demand, with commercial volumes across the business now over 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, the company said.



In its trading update for the year ended 2 July 2022, the company said it expects Regional Bus to deliver operating profit before exceptional items ahead of that of the prior two years.



The company now expects London & International Bus division to deliver operating profit before exceptional items at least in line with pre-pandemic underlying profitability levels of 51.2 million pounds.



The company expects UK Rail to deliver operating profit before exceptional items within the range set out in the Group's interim results of 25 million pounds - 30 million pounds.



The Group expects to significantly reduce the 66.2 million pounds onerous contract provision relating to its rail operation in Norway in its full year results for the year ending 2 July 2022.



The company expects International Rail to deliver an operating loss before exceptional items within the range set out in the Group's interim results of 15 million pounds - 20 million pounds.







