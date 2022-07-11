Anzeige
WKN: A2AKRA ISIN: SE0008374250 Ticker-Symbol: FPQ1 
Tradegate
07.07.22
19:34 Uhr
0,841 Euro
-0,007
-0,78 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8280,83810:33
0,8270,83910:29
Fingerprint Cards AB: invitation to the second quarter 2022 results presentation

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its second quarter 2022 results, on July18,2022 at 09:00 am CEST.

Fingerprints' CEO Christian Fredrikson will present the report together with CFO Per Sundqvist in a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Monday, July 18, 2022 at 09:00 am CEST.
Location: combined webcast and telephone conference.

The report is available at https://www.fingerprints.com/

The webcast and the presentation material can be accessed throughhttps://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/964ycad6where it is also possible to ask questions.

Media and analysts can register to attend the telephone conference via the following link:https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0460f85298c04bf384fa9580b2451218

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment

  • 220711 - Invitation Q222 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3a733599-ed1b-4c32-a17a-0f884c849d78)

