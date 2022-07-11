Fingerprint Cards AB: invitation to the second quarter 2022 results presentation

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its second quarter 2022 results, on July18,2022 at 09:00 am CEST.



Fingerprints' CEO Christian Fredrikson will present the report together with CFO Per Sundqvist in a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Monday, July 18, 2022 at 09:00 am CEST.

Location: combined webcast and telephone conference.

The report is available at https://www.fingerprints.com/

The webcast and the presentation material can be accessed throughhttps://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/964ycad6where it is also possible to ask questions.

Media and analysts can register to attend the telephone conference via the following link:https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0460f85298c04bf384fa9580b2451218

