Montag, 11.07.2022
Metaverse Aktie! Warum aus NFT-Tech ein Major-Player werden kann!
PR Newswire
11.07.2022 | 10:28
121 Leser
Caverion continues partnership with Fraport AG - new terminal sets standards for sustainability

HELSINKI, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Investor news 11 July 2022 at 11.00 a.m. EEST

Caverion continues partnership with Fraport AG - new terminal sets standards for sustainability

Fraport AG, one of the leading players in the global airport business, and Caverion continue their partnership at Frankfurt Airport's new terminal project. Caverion is responsible for all installation work of the cooling, heating and sanitation, ventilation and air conditioning technology in the Pier J building. Additionally, Caverion will implement the ventilation and sanitation systems in the main building of terminal 3.

Caverion was already part of the first construction phase - Pier G - which was completed on time and is handed over to the customer. "Together with all those involved in the project including the planners, contractors and authorities, we see ourselves as a team," explains Ilma Celja, project manager for Pier G from Fraport Ausbau Süd GmbH. "The good communication in the project with Caverion has led to a trusting cooperation and the punctual completion."

In addition to further measures on the buildings, the technology used aims to ensure the climate-friendly operation of Terminal 3. This way, Fraport AG plans to reduce CO2 emissions at Frankfurt Airport by 67 percent by 2030 compared to 1990.

"I am proud of our team, which successfully implemented the time critical execution, and I am pleased that the customer continues to trust us. For the second construction phase, we can incorporate our experience from the completed Pier G project and benefit from other realised infrastructure projects," says Manfred Simmet, Head of Division Germany at Caverion.

Photos: Fraport AG

For more information, please contact:

Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion's Division Germany, +43 5060 2410, manfred.simmet@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-continues-partnership-with-fraport-ag---new-terminal-sets-standards-for-sustainability,c3599117

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3599117/1602758.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/terminal3-aerial-shot,c3069658

Terminal3 aerial shot

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/pier-j--terminal-3-frankfurt-airport,c3069659

Pier J, Terminal 3 Frankfurt Airport

© 2022 PR Newswire
