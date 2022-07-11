DJ Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U37G LN) Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jul-2022 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 08-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.9771

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 528685

CODE: U37G LN

ISIN: LU1407888996

ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U37G LN Sequence No.: 173897

