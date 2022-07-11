Anzeige
Montag, 11.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Metaverse Aktie! Warum aus NFT-Tech ein Major-Player werden kann!
11.07.2022
BELLWAY PLC - Holding(s) in Company

BELLWAY PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, July 11

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0000904986

Issuer Name

BELLWAY P L C

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

06-Jul-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

07-Jul-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedBelow 5%Below 5%Below 5%Below 5%
Position of previous notification (if applicable)4.7800000.2200005.000000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0000904986Below 5%Below 5%
Sub Total 8.ABelow 5%Below 5%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
CFDCashBelow 5%Below 5%
Sub Total 8.B2Below 5%Below 5%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Fund Advisors
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)BlackRock Advisors, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

7thJuly 2022

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K

© 2022 PR Newswire
