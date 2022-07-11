NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 8 July 2022 were:

114.93p Capital only

115.49p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share Issuance of 750,000 ordinary shares on 20th June 2022, the Company now has 134,356,194 Ordinary Shares in issue.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

5. On 13 May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14 May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 8 July 2022 were:

464.92p Capital only

469.98p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 95,000 ordinary shares on 16th February 2022, the Company now has 102,300,411 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 15,628,527 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 8 July 2022 were:

559.18p Capital only (undiluted)

573.68p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the Share Issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 14th June 2022, the Company has 187,968,036 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 5,043,806 which are held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 8 July 2022 were:

592.64p Capital only

601.51p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 40,000 ordinary shares on 7th July 2022, the Company has 102,100,194 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,109,670 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 8 July 2022 were:

206.87p Capital only

207.38p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 16th April 2021, the Company has 80,229,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,132,261 which are held in treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 8 July 2022 were:

443.79c per share (US cents) - Capital only

461.43c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

369.01p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

383.68p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the tender offer of 9,810,979 ordinary shares on 23rd May 2022, the Company has 29,448,641 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 2,181,662 which are held in treasury.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 8 July 2022 were:

193.03p Capital only (undiluted)

197.36p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback cancellation of 3,250 ordinary shares on 30th June 2022, the Company has 21,171,914 ordinary shares in issue excluding 10,081,532 shares in Treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 8 July 2022 were:

1,504.97p Capital only and including debt at par value

1,527.15p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1,525.20p Including current year income and debt at par value

1,547.39p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 10th January 2020, the Company has 48,829,792 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,163,731 which are held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 8 July 2022 were:

158.52c Capital only USD (cents)

131.81p Capital only Sterling (pence)

160.57c Including current year income USD (cents)

133.51p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 51,884,770 treasury shares on 31st March 2021, the Company has 241,822,801 ordinary shares in issue, including 52,497,053 which are held in treasury