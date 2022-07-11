Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc - Annual Financial Report

11 July 2022

Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc (the "Company") - 213800TYJHGB1ONUQ252

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1856568/21_FRESH___Financial_Statements_Signed_JPF.pdf

For further information please contact:

Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc

Bastion House 6th Floor

140 London Wall

London EC2Y 5DN

spvservices@apexfs.com