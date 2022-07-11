Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that Eduardo Guinea has joined the organization as Head of Customer Broker Engagement in Spain.

"As we continue to grow in Spain and throughout Europe, we are intently focus on fostering strong, long-term relationships with our customer and brokers," said Constanza Gallegos, Country Manager, Spain, BHSI. "Eduardo has extensive market experience and shares our commitment to optimizing the experience for our customers and brokers with every interaction. In this new role, he will be at the forefront as we strengthen and expand these valuable local relationships in Spain."

Eduardo comes to BHSI with nearly 20 years of industry experience, much of it focused on expanding and building market relationships. He was most recently Head of Distribution, Iberia, and a member of the Country Leadership team at another global insurer.

He will be based in Madrid and can be reached at Eduardo.guinea@bhspecialty.com

