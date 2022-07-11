Automotive 3D Printing Market worth $7.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automotive 3D Printing Market by Vehicle Type (ICE & Electric Vehicles), Offering (Hardware & Software), Component, Material (Metals, Plastics, Resin & Composites), Technology (SLA, SLS, EBM, FDM, LOM, 3DIP), Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Automotive 3D Printing Market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2022 to USD 7.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.7%.

The increasing demand for Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric (CASE) vehicles, need for low-cost manufacturing, low-volume parts production, complex structured components, and critical engine components that are difficult to produce with conventional manufacturing methods are the factors for the growth of automotive 3D printing.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive 3D Printing Market"

176 - Tables

54 - Figures

252 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=250218997

The ICE vehicle segment is expected to lead the vehicle type segment in usage of 3D printing technology due to the high volume of production.

The ICE vehicle segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period. The higher demand for automotive 3D printed components in the economy vehicles and advanced features in the premium vehicles are the driving factor for the ICE vehicle segment to lead the market. The technological advancements in the 3D printing and the increase in vehicle production in the industry are the key factor driving the overall growth of the Automotive 3D Printing Market across all vehicle segments.

3D printing is estimated to be the most used in ICE vehicles because of the high volume of ICE vehicles that are being produced industry. The incorporation of additive manufacturing in ICE vehicles has been increasing rapidly with the wide choice of materials and developing additive manufacturing technologies. Only simple research activities were carried out in the initial stages, but the developments aided automakers in using 3D printing for complex and critical components. The technology helped automotive manufacturers provide a wide range of finishes, textures, and even performance choices to their customers. Leading carmakers are even testing out engine components such as pistons and engine heads with metal 3D printing to incorporate complex cooling channels to extend the efficiency, life, and performance of their vehicles.

The plastic segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the materials segment in 2022

Plastic is expected to lead the Automotive 3D Printing Market as most of the interior and exterior automotive components are getting replaced with various plastic components. The main reasons for this change are the low cost and ease of manufacturing that are associated with producing plastic components instead of metal components. The plastic 3D printing technologies are being incorporated for their plastic component production by various leading automotive manufacturers. These plastic material components are easily manufactured, offer a good surface finish, and are compatible with many sub-components. The various types of plastic materials used for 3D printing are Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), nylon, polylactic acid, and others. The applications of plastic printed parts in automotive include dashboard components, housings, brackets, and several other interiors and exterior components.

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=250218997

North America is estimated to be dominate the regional market

North America is estimated to lead the Automotive 3D Printing Market. The North American region includes the US, Canada, and Mexico. The cost reduction in the prototyping and R&D by the leading carmakers in the region is a driving factor for North America to lead in the Automotive 3D Printing Market. Conventionally, the development of physical prototypes is extremely expensive. It can range approximately USD 250,000 to USD 1 Million per vehicle. Usually around 50-70 prototypes are built per development and the automakers spend USD 10 Billion per year on prototypes, cumulatively. These costs can be greatly reduced when incorporating 3D printing technology for these applications. The increasing penetration of advanced and complex components in vehicles produced by the US automotive industry has also fueled the growth of 3D printed components. These purpose-oriented materials which are produced with complex structural shapes cannot be produced using conventional manufacturing techniques. The leading 3D printing manufacturers such as 3D Systems, HP, Stratasys and others supply to most of the leading automakers in the North America such as Ford, General Motors, Tesla, and others. These automakers incorporate the 3D printing for prototyping, R&D and other production activities.

The Automotive 3D Printing Market is dominated by a few globally established companies such as Stratasys (Israel), 3D Systems (US), EOS (Germany), Arcam AB (Sweden), Renishaw plc. (UK), HP (US), Materialise (Belgium). These companies adopted several strategies to gain traction in the market.

Browse Related Reports:

Autonomous / Self-Driving Cars Market by Component (Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasonic, & Camera Unit), Vehicle (Hatchback, Coupe & Sports Car, Sedan, SUV), Level of Autonomy (L1, L2, L3, L4, L5), Mobility Type, EV, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Electric Vehicle (EV) Market by Component, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Class, Propulsion (BEV, PHEV, FCEV), Vehicle Drive Type (FWD, RWD, AWD), Vehicle Top Speed (<125 mph, >125 mph), Charging Point Type, Vehicle Connectivity, End Use, Region - Global Forecast 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-3d-printing-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-3d-printing.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg