First North Denmark: SameSystem A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in SameSystem A/S will be admitted to trading as per 13 July 2022 due to a private placement. ISIN: DK0061551033 -------------------------------------------------- Name: SameSystem -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 67,111,100 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 946,820 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 68,057,920 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 2.1123 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.01 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 226473 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: SAME -------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________________________ _______________________ For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton v/Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, on tel. (+45) 31 79 90 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1078687