Montag, 11.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Metaverse Aktie! Warum aus NFT-Tech ein Major-Player werden kann!
Anzeige

WKN: A3CTQ5 ISIN: DK0061551033 
Frankfurt
11.07.22
09:16 Uhr
0,347 Euro
+0,034
+10,86 %
11.07.2022
First North Denmark: SameSystem A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in SameSystem A/S will be admitted to trading as per 13 July 2022
due to a private placement. 



ISIN:              DK0061551033   
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              SameSystem    
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 67,111,100 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             946,820 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  68,057,920 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 2.1123    
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.01     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          226473      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           SAME       
--------------------------------------------------







________________________________________________________________________________
_______________________ 

For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton v/Jesper
Skaarup Vestergaard, on tel. (+45) 31 79 90 00

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1078687
