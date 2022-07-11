Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited: At 10.8% CAGR, Medical Aesthetics Market to hit USD 19.01 Billion in 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Medical Aesthetics Market Size is valued at USD 9.27 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.01 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period.

Medical Aesthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Facial Aesthetic Products, Body Contouring Devices, Cosmetic Implants, Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals And Skin Lighteners, Skin Aesthetic Devices, Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products, Hair Removal Devices, Tattoo Removal Devices, Thread Lift Products, Nail Treatment Laser Devices, Others) By End-Users (Clinics, Hospitals, And Medical Spas, Beauty Centers, Home Care) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027. Increasing popularity of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures, rising demand for medical aesthetics to look young, and growing investments on technological advancements in this field are major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the Global Medical Aesthetics Market.

Medical Aesthetics Market Market Scope

The global medical aesthetics market size is increasing due to the increased public awareness about the cosmetic procedures which are available in the market and the availability of the technologically advanced as well as user-friendly products and that is growing the market at a rapid rate. Meanwhile, the growth in the market gets limited to a large extent by the factors like the clinical risks and complications which are associated with the procedures of medical aesthetic and the increased availability as well as adoption of the cosmetic products and alternative beauty.

Medical Aesthetics Market Competitive Analysis

Some of the major medical aesthetics market companies 2021 are Allergan-AbbVie, Alma Lasers, Ltd., Anika Therapeutics, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, El. En. S.p.A., Fotona d.o.o., Galderma, Johnson & Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Medytox, Inc., Sientra, Inc., Sinclair Pharma PLC, Syneron Medical, Ltd. and Baush Health. The global medical aesthetics market players engage in research and development to bring the market players up to speed with the recent developments in the business. They also share technology with the mergers and acquisition.

Medical Aesthetics Market Segmentation Analysis

The global medical aesthetics market has been segmented on the basis of products and end users. The market in terms of products is going to be led by the facial aesthetic products market. This can be attributed to the growing demand for cosmetic betterment in people with the advent of social media and the continuous growth of the disposable incomes in the different. This along with the geriatric population growth is leading the charge for this market. In terms of the end user, the market is growing fastest in the clinics and medical spas centres.

This is due to the higher financial and infrastructural availability of technology in the clinics and spas along with the growth in infrastructural resources due to which they are able to compete with the hospitals. People prefer medical spas and personal clinics as they are more convenient in comparison to the hospitals which have higher investment and therefore charge higher too. Further, the technological advancements are available at the medical spas too in addition to the trained staffs and the skilled professionals being present too for performing all the medical aesthetic procedures.

By Product:

Facial Aesthetic Products

Body Contouring Devices

Cosmetic Implants

Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners

Skin Aesthetic Devices

Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products

Hair Removal Devices

Tattoo Removal Devices

Thread Lift Products

Nail Treatment Laser Devices

Others

By End-Users:

Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas

Beauty Centers

Home Care

Medical Aesthetics Market Key Drivers

The global medical aesthetics market growth is due to the increased preference over a sizable amount of time in the aesthetic procedures which are minimally invasive or non-invasive over the traditional procedures which involved surgeries. These processes offer many advantages over the traditional ones such as lesser pain, reduction in scarring and quicker recovery time. These are procedures which are also more economical than the traditional ones.

The social stigmas however attached with the cosmetic treatments are however creating negative perceptions towards the procedures today such as the presence of concerns which can be religious, ethical or in some other form. These are related to the erasures, fillings and augmentations. Though many people go through these procedures which alters their appearance, there aren't many who talk about it as it is not considered to be okay by the society. There are negative social consequences when people go in for age concealment surgeries and that is leading the market backwards. The social acceptance of such procedures is going to be critical for the acceptance of the market.

The medical aesthetic market statistics have been growing as they have become popular. The market witnessed growth with the rising number of surgeons and doctors too working hard to provide a safe and effective treatment. The patients who go through these procedures are prone to the issues like side-effects and complications which cause this market to be pegged back but with the growth in technology, it is expected that the flaws will be overcome and the market will flourish with better services in future.

Medical Aesthetics Market Key Trends

The global medical aesthetics market trends state that the coronavirus led pandemic has impacted the market significantly with the hospitals being reserved for the coronavirus victims. There were lockdowns imposed all over the world to curb the spread of the coronavirus and that made sure that the luxury and beauty products were hit the most and have since been facing severe challenges in their manufacturing and supply chains like the delivering of products to end users in a manner which is timely and attending to the demands which were not always even for the products or the services.

The market has faced a period of short term growth and that can be attributed to the decline in the product demand from the end users, limited number of operations in multiple industries and the temporary closure of the major facilities like the beauty centers and medical spas. This along with the disruptions in supply chains and the challenges in providing the post sales services because of the lockdown created a tough situation for this market in the last few years.

The emerging countries are offering a great opportunity in this market in the post pandemic era and the global medical aesthetics market 2022 is going to show an increase due to the medical tourism showing great strides as people from different countries are now traveling to these countries in order to get the medical aesthetics care. The rising disposable income levels are also contributing to the growth in these markets.

Medical Aesthetics Market Regional Analysis

The global medical aesthetics market size in terms of region is the greatest in the Asia pacific region. This is because of the consumer knowledge growing in these regions and the interest that people are taking into the procedures to go with the local economies being strong and government awareness programs too working in favor of the government. There is also a growth in the tourism which is happening in the Asia Pacific region. The global medical aesthetics market 2022 is going to be categorized by the people from different regions travelling to regions like Thailand, India and China for getting themselves treated at a lower rate.

On Special Requirement Medical Aesthetics Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

