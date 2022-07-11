Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.: Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation, , CFO and CEO Update to Stakeholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2022 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (the "Company" or "Accelerated") (OTC PINK:ATHC). ATHC is a FinTech holding company that provides business services for SMB's and owns and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions, is pleased to update shareholders in a statement by newly elected CFO and Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors, Damiano Coraci.

As a priority, Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation will begin internal audits to accommodate ATHC's up-listing efforts to NASDAQ. Additionally, in preparation, ATHC will immediately modify and implement internal procedures, establish a performance based compensation committee and explore favorable financing options, while broadening its outlook on potential acquisition targets.

The Company is contemplating a $20 million infusion to execute its initial strategy. As the Company evolves, additional capital will be required. ATHC intends to accommodate financing needs with minimal dilution in its efforts to build shareholder value.

ATHC incurred significant delays due to Covid and the current circumstances in Ukraine that are impeding on the Company development efforts. The current Russian-Ukrainian war will delay any consideration of executing on the Company's intended acquisition. The New York based food and beverage distributor primarily imports products from Russian and Ukraine. ATHC will immediately begin campaigning for alternative targets," Said Damiano Coraci, CFO and Co-Chairman. "To build shareholder value while mitigating dilution, ATHC will take inquiries from existing stake holders first. In addition, we will explore traditional financing options, including Reg A, Debenture and secondary offerings. The outlined plan will be available for viewing within 10 days."

"While the intended acquisition would bring tremendous shareholder value, ATHC is not prepared to take the inherent political risk in the Russian - Ukrainian region. When the existing conflict is settled, we will revisit acquiring the company. Accelerated Technologies will aggressively seek U.S. based strategic acquisition targets that meet our revenue requirements and compatible clients for ATHC's initiatives. Mr. Damiano enables ATHC to explore payroll and bookkeeping service providers as targets. "said Harry Falkenberg, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of The Board of Accelerated Technologies. "The intended raise of $20 million to expedite its initiatives, propel its developments and aggressively launch it technologies."

ATHC will continue to expand its team and service providers and is concluding negotiations with legal experts specializing in securities law, technology veterans, payment industry icons and investor relations specialists. Once concluded, further information will be provided.

About Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC)

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC) is a publicly traded holding company. Via ATHC brands and affiliates, it provides business services for SMB's and is a full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, cryptocurrency payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions, business financing, and Ai driven marketing platforms. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors ranging from small local business to national conglomerates.

ATHC Brands and Technologies for Local Businesses

About ROMPOS: RETAIL - ONLINE - MOBILE - PROCESSES - OPTIMIZATION - SOLUTION

ROMPOS, an exemplary all-in-one solution automates and digitizes workflows intended to enable small businesses to increase efficiencies, quality control, customer satisfaction, brand recognition and maximize bottom lines. ROMPOS has been tested in fast paced quick serve environments and is capable to accommodate small businesses in retail, online and mobile environments. ROMPOS Command Center provides management and staff all in one access and controls over inventories, sales, staff management, analytics, payments, working capital, micro targeted marketing, online sales and gamification. Deployment for ROMPOS has begun.

For ROMPOS, we intend to sign a significant number of strategic resellers. We will be engaging business service providers with portfolios primarily in the sectors of payment processing, alternative lending,

About KashOnDemand

KashOnDemand, delivers access for small businesses to sustainable financing 24/7. Ai driven underwriting with Bi gathered via ROMPOS will enable merchants to fund purchase orders, receivables, expansion, and refinance alternative debt at favorable rates. The micro financing product fills the much needed gap between traditional banking inefficiencies and the draconian rates merchants pay for Merchant Cash Advances. Business owners nationwide will dynamically prequalify for financing and funded within one hour during banking hours. ATHC's tech team is currently working on version 2 and intends to offer 24/7 funding via utilizing crypto currencies and exchanges. Version 1 is anticipated to launch Q1 2022.

About ShieldMost

Shield Most is a health, wellness and media platform. A public safety solution that deliverslocal, remote, single and multi-channel technologies for automated and manned temperature screening, surveillance, access control conveniently and safely. A we expand market share, Shield Most intends to launch a media platform to its IOS and Android tablets. The website for Shieldmost.com is scheduled for completion by the early part of December 2021.

About InstaMaven

InstaMaven is a mobile application that allows professionals and hobbyists to monetize their skills, knowledge and experience by connecting them with people seeking such services and advice, instantly, online and on demand. The platform enables a broad spectrum of services to be rendered in a safe and secure environment. Tutors, chefs, bartenders, plumbers, dog walkers, you name it will be able to earn extra income while helping others at discounted rates. Instamaven charges a percentage of the collected funds. The platform has been in beta for approximately 18 months. Forms of payment are all major credit and debit cards, bank transfers and crypto will be accepted. Our own Accelerated Coin is highly probable. ATHC intends to launch InstaMaven in limited capacity in Q2, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Anticipated launch dates may vary due to technical issues, timing and other variables that may affect actual launch dates.

