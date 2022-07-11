Black Tusk Resources Inc. Deep Penetrating Em Survey Completed on the PG Highway Val D'Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2022 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that the geophysical surveying on the PG Highway property located north of Val d'Or has now been completed.

The deep-penetrating Pulse-EM (Time Domain Electromagnetic) survey was completed by TMC Geophysique and covers an area where historic surface trenching uncovered near-massive to massive pyrite and pyrrhotite. This area was sampled by Black Tusk in 2021 returning several elevated gold results (See Black Tusk news release dated January 11, 2022). Drone supported magnetic surveying completed last year indicates that a magnetic high may be associated with the mineralization, extending for more than 1 kilometre outward from the area of sampling.

The results of the deep-penetrating EM survey on the PG Highway are expected to be available in the following week. Black Tusk is currently studying the results of surveys completed on their adjacent MoGold property, and expect to be drill-testing the best targets so far derived on both the MoGold and PG Highway projects. Permitting for diamond drilling will be completed once the targets are defined.

Black Tusk Quebec-based exploration programs are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Black Tusk company director.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

