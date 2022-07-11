Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced the acceptance of three abstracts for poster presentation at the ERS International Congress 2022 to be held in-person and virtually, September 4-6, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

ERS 2022 Accepted Abstracts:

IMPALA: Efficacy Measures in Patients Who Required Whole Lung Lavage

Poster Session: Chronic cough, airway diseases and methods

Date and Time: September 4, 2022, 8:30-9:30 AM CEST

Safety and Tolerability of Inhaled Molgramostim in Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP)

Poster Session: Chronic cough, airway diseases and methods

Date and Time: September 4, 2022, 8:30-9:30 AM CEST

IMPALA-2: Choice of DLCO as a Primary Endpoint in aPAP

Poster Session: Chronic cough, airway diseases and methods

Date and Time: September 4, 2022, 8:30-9:30 AM CEST

The full content of these abstracts will be available in the Congress' online program and will be published in a supplement of the European Respiratory Journal (ERJ) by the end of November 2022. For more details about the ERS International Congress please visit https://www.ersnet.org/congress-and-events/congress/.

About aPAP

Autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP) is a rare lung disease that belongs to a family of distinct rare lung diseases collectively known as pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP). aPAP represents about 90% of all patients with PAP. While aPAP can affect people of any age, race or sex, onset occurs most frequently in people between the ages of 30 and 40. PAP is characterized by the build-up of surfactant in the alveoli, or air sacs, of the lungs. The surfactant consists of proteins and lipids and is an important physiological substance that lines the inside of the alveoli to prevent the lungs from collapsing. The root cause of aPAP is an autoimmune response against GM-CSF, a naturally occurring protein in the body. Pulmonary macrophages need to be stimulated by GM-CSF to function properly, but in aPAP, GM-CSF is neutralized by antibodies against GM-CSF, rendering the macrophages unable to perform their tasks, including the clearance of surfactant from the alveoli. In aPAP, the feeling of having trouble breathing is the most common symptom. People with aPAP can also experience chronic cough, fatigue, sputum production, reduced ability to exercise and episodes of fever due to underlying pulmonary infections. There are currently no approved pharmaceutical treatment options for aPAP.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim nebulizer solution, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).

