Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 11

11 July 2022

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholidng

The Company announces that on 08 July 2021 the following directors were each allocated an award of ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company by the Compnay's Employment Benefit Trust (EBT) in accordance with the rules of the executive annual bonus for FY22 (EAB) as follows:

NameNumber of shares allocated in accordance with the executive annual bonus for FY22
Martin ward, Chief Executive Officer68,747
Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer29,601

Subject to the rules of the EAB, the shares will be held by the trustee of the EBT until the sooner of three years from the award date or the date the director's employment with the Company ceases.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name

Martin Ward
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Redde Northgate plc
b)LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc
b)Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)Nature of the transaction
Allocation of shares
d)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.3468,747
e)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



68,747


£3.34
f)Date of the transaction
08 July 2021
g)Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
 Philip Vincent
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Finance Officer
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Redde Northgate plc
b)LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc
b)Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)Nature of the transaction
Allocation of shares
d)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.3429,601
e)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



29,601


£3.34
f)Date of the transaction
08 July 2021
g)Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Redde Northgate plc
James Kerton, Company Secretary
james.kerton@reddenorthgate.com
© 2022 PR Newswire
