Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

11 July 2022

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholidng

The Company announces that on 08 July 2021 the following directors were each allocated an award of ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company by the Compnay's Employment Benefit Trust (EBT) in accordance with the rules of the executive annual bonus for FY22 (EAB) as follows:

Name Number of shares allocated in accordance with the executive annual bonus for FY22 Martin ward, Chief Executive Officer 68,747 Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer 29,601

Subject to the rules of the EAB, the shares will be held by the trustee of the EBT until the sooner of three years from the award date or the date the director's employment with the Company ceases.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name



Martin Ward 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Redde Northgate plc b) LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc b) Identification code

GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of shares d) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £3.34 68,747 e) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







68,747





£3.34

f) Date of the transaction

08 July 2021 g) Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Philip Vincent 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Finance Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Redde Northgate plc b) LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc b) Identification code

GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of shares d) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £3.34 29,601 e) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







29,601





£3.34 f) Date of the transaction

08 July 2021 g) Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

