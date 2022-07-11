Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Metaverse Aktie! Warum aus NFT-Tech ein Major-Player werden kann!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.07.2022 | 14:29
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

betFIRST Adds e-gaming to Providers List

betFIRST Casino players can now enjoy the best of e-gaming's titles

BRUSSELS, Belgium, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- betFIRST - one of the most exciting online casino in Belgium - have welcomed e-gaming and the best of their portfolio into the fold.

betFIRST Casinohave established themselves as a leading Belgian gaming site, which they have achieved through an ongoing commitment to their players. They are always looking for new ways to develop their product offering, a part of which means including the best new and beloved games from reputable providers.

e-gaming's distinctive designs and flare for creating nostalgia-inducing products can be seen across their portfolio. betFIRST customers can enjoy the best of their games, including Triple Wild Seven, Super Reels Deluxe, Multi Dice 81 and several others, in the betFIRST lobby now.

Daphne Bal, Head of Marketing Services at betFIRST, said "We're delighted to welcome e-gaming on board. Their range of games aligns well with the rest of the betFIRST library and is another string to our bow as we continue to evolve our service and game offer".

For more information contact pr@betfirst.be.


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.