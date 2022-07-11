Edesa Biotech to Present at ARDS Drug Development Summit

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2022 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, announced today that Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2nd Annual ARDS Drug Development Summit being held July 13-15, 2022 in Boston, Mass.

Dr. Nijhawan's presentation is scheduled for 8:25 am ET on July 14, 2022. Among his remarks, he is expected to provide an overview of Edesa's EB05 drug candidate as a potential treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and how the evolving nature of Covid-19-mediated ARDS and standards of care informed the company's Phase 2/3 clinical trial design.

Dr. Nijhawan will also join a panel discussion of biopharmaceutical professionals, titled "Considering Early Endpoints in Clinical Trials to Benchmark ARDS Therapeutic Progress & Confidently Prove Proof of Concept," which is scheduled for 9:15 am ET the same day. More information is available at the event website.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later stage clinical studies. The company is based in Ontario, Canada, with a U.S. subsidiary located in California. Sign up for news alerts. Connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ARDS Clinical Program

EB05, a novel monoclonal antibody targeting Toll-like Receptor 4 (TLR4) as a critical care therapy for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) - Phase 3: Enrolling

EB05 inhibits signaling through TLR4 - a key pattern recognition receptor involved in the activation of the innate immune system. Excessive TLR4 pathway activation can be pathological and has been linked to various inflammatory conditions, including viral-mediated acute lung injury.

EB05 has extensive preclinical and clinical experience, including evaluations in more than 600 hospitalized Covid-19 subjects. In an international Phase 2 study, a single dose of EB05 demonstrated compelling preliminary evidence of the drug's ability to reduce mortality in target patient populations. Among the results, critically ill hospitalized Covid-19 patients given EB05 plus standard of care treatment had a 68.5% reduction in the risk of dying when compared to placebo plus standard of care at 28 days.

Edesa is evaluating two study cohorts based on the World Health Organization Covid-19 Severity Index for the Phase 3 part of a Phase 2/3 clinical trial. The first cohort will assess the efficacy and safety of EB05 among critically ill COVID-19 patients receiving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and/or invasive mechanical ventilation plus additional organ support (WHO Level 7). The primary endpoint for the Level 7 patients will be 28-day mortality. The second cohort is enrolling hospitalized patients on invasive mechanical ventilation alone (WHO Level 6 patients). The primary endpoint for the Level 6 patients will be the number of ventilator free days at 28 days.

Contact Dermatitis Clinical Program

EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that inhibits secretory phospholipase 2 (sPLA2) as a treatment for the symptoms of chronic allergic contract dermatitis (ACD) - Phase 2b: Enrolling

EB01 exerts its anti-inflammatory activity through the inhibition of sPLA2 pro-inflammatory enzymes. The sPLA2 enzyme family plays a key role in initiating inflammation associated with numerous diseases. By targeting sPLA2 with enzyme inhibitors - at the inception of inflammation rather than after inflammation has occurred - Edesa believes that drugs based on this technology could provide a powerful anti-inflammatory therapeutic strategy for treating diverse inflammatory/allergic conditions. EB01 has demonstrated efficacy for the treatment of ACD in two previous clinical trials, and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory activity in a variety of in vitro and in vivo preclinical pharmacology models.

Edesa is enrolling the final cohorts of patients in a double-blind, placebo-controlled confirmatory Phase 2b study evaluating the safety and efficacy of 2.0% EB01 topical cream. In addition to the primary cohort, the company has included an exploratory, dose-ranging component of the study, which will separately evaluate lower-strength concentrations of EB01. At the interim analysis for the Phase 2b study, an independent data monitoring board reported an approximately 1.7-fold difference between the treatment arms for the primary efficacy endpoint, which is the mean percent change from baseline on the Contact Dermatitis Severity Index (CDSI) at day 29. The monitoring board also reported an approximately 1.8-fold difference between the treatment arms in the proportion of patients achieving success on the ISGA (Investigator's Static Global Assessment), a key secondary efficacy endpoint. A decrease in the ISGA score relates to an improvement in signs and symptoms.

