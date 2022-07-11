Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2022) - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) ("NOVA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company and global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders, is pleased to announce it will be discussing the therapeutic potential of oral microdose psilocybin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and fragile X syndrome (FXS) during a poster presentation at the 18th NFXF International Fragile X Conference, taking place July 14-17, 2022 in San Diego, California.

Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, the Chairman of NOVA's Scientific Advisory Board, will deliver a presentation titled: A Novel Psilocybin Microdose Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome. NOVA's recent research results showed that a very low microdose formulation of the Company's proprietary psilocybin drug (NM-1001) significantly modulated behavioural and cognitive defects, in a genetic model of FXS.

Poster Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: A Novel Psilocybin Microdose Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome Date: Friday, July 15, 2022 Poster Reception Time: 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm



A video of NOVA's presentation will be made available on the NFXF event app during the conference and the Company's website following the event.

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based biotechnology company and global leader in developing diagnostics and psilocybin-based therapeutics for neuroinflammatory disorders. Nova is the first biotech company to achieve orphan drug designation in both the United States and European Union for the use of psilocybin in the treatment of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).

Our goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and FXS.

