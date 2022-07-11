

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - BMO Harris Bank (BMO.TO, BMO) said on Monday that it will raise its minimum hourly pay of its full- and part-time branch and customer contact center staff to $20 per hour, with effect from August 7.



Both the new hires and current workers who earn below the new minimum base pay for their role will be benefitted by the latest increment.



This is the second minimum hourly wage increase in the 10 months after the bank increased its hourly base pay to $18 per hour in October 2021.







