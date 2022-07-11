Anzeige
Montag, 11.07.2022
Metaverse Aktie! Warum aus NFT-Tech ein Major-Player werden kann!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of SynAct Pharma AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (117/22)

On request of SynAct Pharma AB, company registration number 559058-4826,
Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
Stockholm with effect from July 12, 2022. 



As per today's date the company has a total of 28,370,503 shares.



Short Name:           SYNACT         
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0008241491      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         261590         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 28,370,503       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Mid cap         
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   20 Health Care 
-----------------------------------
Supersector code: 2010 Health Care
-----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
