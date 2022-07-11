Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of SynAct Pharma AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (117/22)

On request of SynAct Pharma AB, company registration number 559058-4826, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from July 12, 2022. As per today's date the company has a total of 28,370,503 shares. Short Name: SYNACT -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0008241491 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 261590 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 28,370,503 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 20 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 2010 Health Care ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB