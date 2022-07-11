Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2022) - Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) ("Enertopia' or the "Company"), a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada Lithium claims, intellectual property, & patents in the green technology space, is very pleased to provide the following update.

Enertopia is delighted to report the following drilling update from our 1,760 acre West Tonopah project just minutes west of Tonopah, NV. As of July 7th, the complete assays from the five drill holes, drilled to a total depth of 120 feet each, have been received and analyzed.

HOLE # From ft To ft PPM Li Avg PPM Li high Assay Claystone Horizon type Comments DH22-01 13.0 120 738 1,120 Light green claystone Including 60 70 0 No core recovery Including 70 120 923 Including 100 120 905 EOH DH22-05 32.5 120 799 1,140 Light green claystone Including 110 120 935 EOH DH22-06 47.5 120 842 1,290 Light green claystone Including 112.5 120 880 EOH DH22-07 40 120 772 1,050 Light green claystone DH22-07 110 120 785 EOH DH22-08 20 120 740 1,070 Light green claystone Including 112 120 590 EOH

EOH means end of drilled hole

OBSERVATIONS:

Overburden varied from a very shallow 13 feet to a maximum of 47.5 feet on the above holes. We are very pleased to have encountered good near surface grades of Lithium claystone covering an area of 4,800 lineal feet North-South, and 1,200 lineal feet West to East in the above five holes.

This phase of drilling has resulted in the confirmation that the lithium claystone horizon was far thicker than originally expected and remains open to depth. As a result of these findings, we will need to run a follow up deeper drilling program, which will allow us to test the extent of the Light green oxidized claystone horizon, and potential subsequent claystone horizons at depth.

Visually there were at least three different claystone's encountered on the project in different holes. So far we only have assays for the shallow drill holes that have confirmed that the near surface green claystone has indeed been enriched with lithium.

"The Company looks forward to the remaining assay results of the five holes that were drilled to depths of 160 ft in hole DH22-10, and 200 ft each in holes DH22-04,16, 19 and 20 in the coming weeks," stated President Robert McAllister.

All samples were submitted to ALS Global in Reno, Nev., for analysis by ME-ICP61 plus Lithium standards were inserted into the sample sequences at random intervals.

For additional project details please visit our website at https://enertopia.com/.

The Qualified Person:

The technical data in this news release have been reviewed by Douglas Wood, P.Geol a qualified person under the terms of NI 43-101.

About Enertopia

Defines itself as an Environmental Solutions Company focused on using modern technology on extracting lithium and verifying or sourcing other intellectual property in the EV & green technologies to build shareholder value.

Enertopia shares are quoted in the United States on the OTC Markets under ticker symbol ENRT.

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the West Tonopah project will ultimately have a drill defined resource and if so that that resource will be economic.

