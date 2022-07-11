Star Registration: Naming a Star Makes a Great Gift for the Holidays and Other Occasions

Registration is valid forever, and the star will bear the owner's name for eternity

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star-Registration.com says naming a star for someone is one of the most unique gifts you can give in 2022.

Star Registrationcustomers get a gift certificate, celestial map, and access to the site's planetarium app to find the named star. Star Registration is the only verified partner of the Star Register, the leading platform to register and find stars, and it only names stars that are clearly visible from any place on Earth throughout the year.

The star-naming certificate is printed on high-quality premium paper and will remain imperishable and brightly colored for a lifetime.

Owners also receive an individual, customized star chart. By using the chart, owners will be able to effortlessly orient themselves to the night sky and locate their named star within seconds.

In addition, with apps for iOS and Android, customers can find their namesake star without any third-party tools. The app allows star owners to locate their star at any given time from any given location through a unique naming number.

Registration is valid forever and the star will bear the owner's name for eternity.

Star Registration has received thousands of rave reviews on Trustpilot, which hosts reviews to help consumers shop with confidence. Recent reviewers have claimed:

"This is such a great gift idea! My family absolutely loved it," and "What a wonderful and sweet way to commemorate a special occasion with someone you love." - Kirsten Scott

In addition to holiday gifts, star naming is popular as wedding, sympathy, birthday and anniversary gifts.

Prices range from $35 for a standard star with normal brightness to $180 for a very bright binary star.

Star Registration offers next-day delivery, free returns, and gift cards.

For more information or to purchase a star as a gift, visit star-registration.com.

Contact:

Marc Mayr

press@star-registration.com

