MindMaze, a global pioneer in the development of neurotechnology, today confirms a new partnership with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN. Through this partnership, MindMaze will expand its groundbreaking research using its MindDrive brain technology platform to bring together advanced neuroscience, state-of-the-art technology, and engineering to boost safety and human performance in motorsport.

"We are delighted to be working closely with the Alfa Romeo F1 team to expand our partnership. Human performance is tested to the maximum in F1, which is why the research we are conducting with team ORLEN is so important. Our goal is not only to generate and study data that benefit human performance in motorsport, but also to inform the future of innovation for universal safety features across the entire automotive industry," says MindMaze CEO Tej Tadi.

MindDrive's brain technology platform is part of the company's R&D innovation division- MindMaze Labs. The collaboration will include holistic research assessing both car and driver. The brain technology platform will specifically monitor human performance by capturing brain data, both on and off the racetrack. MindMaze's F1 partnership represents a novel new field of study that underscores the company's objective to transform brain health by decoding the brain and harnessing its ability to accelerate recovery from injury, learn, and adapt.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, added, "Innovation is at the heart of everything we do in Formula One, so I'm proud to welcome MindMaze as a neurotechnology pioneer to our partner family. It is a company that has shown its research has real-world benefits, and I'm looking forward to combining our deep technical competencies to see what insights we can unlock together."

MindMaze recently showcased the brain technology and its motorsport research at the Miami Grand Prix, where MindMaze was a founding partner. As part of the agreement, MindMaze will have brand sponsorship on the safety helmets of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu for the remainder of the 2022 F1 season.

MindMaze's F1 programme is part of its growing portfolio of research in motorsport. Currently, it has a MindDrive-focused research project underway in the US with the Andretti Autosport Indycar team and its brain health ambassador, Romain Grosjean. Previous partners include F1's McLaren and Haas teams.

About MindMaze

Founded in 2012, MindMaze is a global leader in brain technology and digital neurotherapeutics solutions for brain health and recovery. Its mission is to accelerate the brain's ability to recover, learn, and adapt. The company has two core divisions- Healthcare and Labs- working collaboratively at the intersection of neuroscience, bio-sensing, engineering, mixed reality, and artificial intelligence. MindMaze Healthcare is advancing a universal platform for brain health with breakthrough solutions to some of the world's most challenging problems in neurology, including stroke, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's disease. MindMaze Labs, the company's R&D innovation hub, is focused on the future of human computing- working across multiple industries to innovate and build the next generation of human-machine interfaces. The company has offices in Lausanne, Baltimore, London, Paris, and Mumbai. For more information, please visit www.mindmaze.com.

