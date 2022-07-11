Listing of Lithuanian Government Bonds on Baltic Bond list

Lithuanian Government Bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list on July 13, 2022: Issuer's full name Lithuanian Government Issuer's short name LTG Securities ISIN code LT0000650087 Securities maturity date 2027-07-13 ??Face amount value of the issue, EUR 14 000 000 Orderbook short name LTGB023027B Coupon rate, % 2.3 Coupon payment dates on July 13 from 2023 until 2027 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.