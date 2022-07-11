Two of Wisk's Fleet of Aircraft will be on Display as part of the Company's Community Engagement Efforts

Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company and developer of the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the U.S., will be conducting public displays of its 5th Generation Aircraft, Cora, in both Farnborough, UK, and Brisbane, Australia.

Wisk Aero brings two aircraft from its fleet of 5th generation eVTOLs, for public displays in the UK and Australia. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the United Kingdom: one of Wisk's fleet of aircraft will be on display at the Farnborough International Airshow from Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22. The display will be located in the Wisk Chalet, adjacent to the Boeing Pavilion. Wisk's CEO, Gary Gysin, will be onsite to share more about Wisk, the aircraft, and the company's autonomous approach to AAM.





In Australia: Wisk will be displaying a second aircraft in Brisbane in late July. The display follows the recent announcement of Wisk's expansion into Australia and marks the first in a series of planned displays in the region. Wisk's CMO, Becky Tanner, will be onsite, alongside Catherine MacGowan, Wisk's Asia Pacific Region Director. Additional details on the display to come later in July.

"We are excited to publicly share our 5th Generation, all-electric, self-flying, eVTOL air taxi with the UK and Australia for the first time," said Gary Gysin, CEO of Wisk. "We are fortunate to have a fleet of test, demo, and display aircraft, which allows us to be in multiple places at once without impacting our development and flight test programs. We look forward to sharing our 5th generation aircraft with the UK and Australia, as well as other locations around the world in the near future."

"Our two upcoming public displays highlight Wisk's expanding global footprint and increasing public interest in AAM," said Becky Tanner, CMO at Wisk. "We strongly believe that community engagement and public feedback are a critical piece to the development and future success of our industry. We are committed to being a good neighbor and a responsible member of the communities in which we intend to operate."

The two upcoming displays are part of Wisk's broader community engagement efforts. Over the next few years, Wisk plans to conduct a number of public displays and demos.

About Wisk

Wisk is an advanced air mobility (AAM) company dedicated to delivering safe, everyday flight for everyone. Wisk's self-flying, eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) air taxi, will make it possible for passengers to skip the traffic and get to their destination faster. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area and New Zealand, Wisk is an independent company backed by The Boeing Company and Kitty Hawk Corporation. With over a decade of experience and over 1550 test flights, Wisk is shaping the future of daily commutes and urban travel, safely and sustainably. Wisk is on a journey to deliver safe, autonomous, all-electric, everyday flight, join us and learn more here.

