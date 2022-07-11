Anzeige
Montag, 11.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Metaverse Aktie! Warum aus NFT-Tech ein Major-Player werden kann!
WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 
TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 11-Jul-2022 / 15:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                Sybille Reiß 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                          Member of the Executive Board 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                   Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                                TUI AG 
b)      LEI                                529900SL2WSPV293B552 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument    Shares 
 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                         ISIN: DE000TUAG000 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                        Acquisition of shares 
 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                         Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c) 
                                         1.59 EUR    7547 shares

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 11999.73 EUR

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-07-08

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Tradegate Exchange Berlin, TGAT

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG000 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  174009 
EQS News ID:  1395253 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1395253&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2022 09:36 ET (13:36 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
