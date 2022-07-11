Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2022) - "The Caterpillar's Edge" is a guidebook launched to show businesses the importance of constantly evolving in order to reach their potential. The business landscape has changed dramatically in recent years. However, this guidebook highlights that if companies can stay relevant and pivot with flexibility, then they can potentially turn this uncertainty into strength. A key theme is using proactive management in order to build resilience.

The book focuses on the value of innovation and the speed of execution that businesses require in a landscape where the only constant is volatility - for instance, the volatility that arises from entering a 'bear' market and experiencing a 40-year-high rate of inflation.

The three key points underlined in the book are: accepting uncertainty as a way of life, appreciating reality, and always having the desire to aspire for more. As the competitive world changes, Mohasseb emphasizes the urgent need for companies to map out their strategies clearly and execute them while having a clear idea about internal and external factors that might affect the business model.

As Mohasseb outlines in the text, aspiring for more means always seeking more data, more analysis, and more inputs to achieve more. Mohasseb is keen to make the guidance in the book as accessible as possible and, as a result, has also released an audio version of "The Caterpillar's Edge."

The caterpillar has always been a metaphor for change. The book outlines the analogy that entrepreneurs must believe in their hearts that, like caterpillars, their firms also have the potential to turn into 'butterflies.'

Commenting on what he has tried to convey through "The Caterpillar's Edge," Sid Mohasseb, author, entrepreneur, venture investor, professor, teacher, and public speaker, said, "The road ahead is even more challenging as old assumptions of globalization are questioned, inflation and war place a dark cloud over business and prosperity, and the rise of China as the world's largest economy is becoming more evident. As "The Caterpillar's Edge" shows, success is all about how creative your solutions are and how well you can execute against a dynamic plan."

