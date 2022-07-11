Microsmallcap.com: World's Largest EV Market Expected to Lose 11% of Market Share by 2025

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After dominating the electric vehicle (EV) market since launching its first model in 2008, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) will likely lose its position as the world's largest EV maker by 2025 as competitors launch 135 new EVs to the market. According to Bank of America analyst John Murphy, annual US EV sales could grow eightfold to over 3.2 million by 2025 from roughly 400,000 in 2021, giving companies launching new models an opportunity to capture the market. Tesla may have loyal fans, but the company won't be able to keep up, creating an exciting opportunity for companies like E3 Lithium Ltd (TSXV: ETL) (OTCQX: EEMMF), FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY), Nano One Materials Corp (TSX: NANO), and Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), who are racing to gain market share in the growing lithium battery sector.

E3 Lithium (TSXV: ETL) (OTCQX: EEMMF) is a lithium technology and resource company focused on powering the growing electric revolution.

On July 11, E3 Lithium announced that it has increased its Inferred Mineral Resource to 23.4 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) contained within the newly-named Bashaw District (the "Resource"). The Bashaw District combines and expands the Clearwater Resource and Exshaw Resource areas into a consolidated resource that contains an estimated total of 59 billion m3 (59 km3) of brine formation water at an average grade of 74.5 milligram/Litre (mg/L) lithium.

"This increase clearly establishes E3 Lithium, and the Leduc Aquifer in this region, as being a globally-significant source of lithium," commented Chris Doornbos, E3's CEO. "With the combination of the Resource, and the Company's ion-exchange direct extraction technology, E3 continues to lead Alberta on the path to becoming a major lithium producing jurisdiction. With E3's significant resource, established social licence to operate, supportive government policy, low-risk and transparent regulatory processes, and stable tax and royalty systems, E3 is well-situated to realize commercial production of battery-grade lithium."

The increase in the Resource is a result of the significant work completed by the E3 Lithium geology and subsurface team to improve and increase E3's understanding of the highly saline Leduc Aquifer within the Bashaw District. The work incorporated the thorough reviews and analyses of available core samples, the addition of hundreds of digital wireline logs, 2D seismic data, additional brine sampling results, and an updated interpretation of the Leduc facies, brine and reservoir properties. .

On June 29, E3 Lithium created its first successful battery thanks to a collaboration with Pure Lithium. Pure Lithium used lithium produced from E3's proprietary DLE technology to create the lithium metal to produce a pouch cell battery. Now that the initial test has demonstrated proof of concept, the two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to perform further testing and validation work.

The goal is to complete a series of testing over the next six to nine months to define how E3 Lithium and Pure Lithium's technologies can be combined to produce a commercially-viable production process for lithium metal electrodes and batteries.

E3 Lithium's goal is to ensure that it has a diverse product offering to respond to the growing and changing lithium battery and electric vehicle market. While the strong market for high nickel cathode chemistry batteries likely means E3's first production phase will be lithium hydroxide, the company believes lithium metal will be a critical component in the next generation of lithium batteries.

On June 23, E3 Lithium announced a monumental strategic agreement with one of the largest global oil companies, Imperial Oil, to advance a lithium-extraction pilot in Alberta. The company is exploring the redevelopment of a historic oil field into a potential new leading source of lithium for Canada's growing critical minerals industry.

The pilot will support E3 Lithium's Clearwater project, which will draw lithium from under the Leduc oil field, Imperial's historic discovery that first launched major oil and gas development in Western Canada. The company's proprietary technology is designed to extract the critical mineral from the lithium-rich brine, with the potential for commercial development of battery-grade products.

For more information about E3 Lithium (TSXV: ETL) (OTCQX: EEMMF) click here .

Tesla and EV Battery Manufacturers Report Growth

In the second quarter, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) produced over 258,000 vehicles and delivered more than 254,000 vehicles despite factory shutdowns and ongoing supply chain challenges. June 2022 was Tesla's highest vehicle production month in the company's history. Tesla also announced that it will post its Q2 2022 financial results after market close on July 20, 2022, including net income and cash flow results.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, announced that its Board of Directors has approved the expansion of the planned Giga Arctic project, which is under development in Norway, to an annual capacity of 29 GWh. The board's approval follows the completion of detailed plant engineering, the establishment of frameworks with key raw material and capital equipment suppliers; as well as announcements of conditional offtake agreements that total over 125 GWh from the planned start of production in the second half of 2024 through to 2030.

Nano One Materials Corp (TSX: NANO) made an exciting announcement on June 17, that it has closed the strategic equity investment and collaboration with leading global mining and metals group Rio Tinto. Nano One and Rio entered into a collaboration agreement to work together to explore and evaluate opportunities to further drive the localization of the lithium-ion battery value chain, particularly in Quebec. The agreement will also support the acceleration of the commercialization of Nano One's patented cathode technology. On top of that, Rio Tinto made a US$10 million capital investment into Nano One.

On June 27, Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) announced the addition of Yeelong Tan Balladon to its board of directors. Balladon has served as the lead independent trustee of the Ashmore Funds since 2014 and as the lead independent trustee of the board since 2010. The Ashmore Funds is a registered US mutual funds complex that invests in emerging markets. In Q1 2022, Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) generated revenues of $36.7 million, marking an increase of 145.5% compared to $14.9 million for Q1 2021. Meanwhile, the company reported a net loss of $43.8 million in the quarter, compared to a net loss of $16.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Microvast continues to expect revenue for FY 2022 to increase 35% to 45% compared to FY 2021.

With its innovative tech solutions and significant lithium resource, E3 Lithium has the opportunity to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

DISCLAIMER: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of E3 Lithium

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

info@financialnews.com

+1(561)325-8757