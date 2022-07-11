Toys Packaging Market to Exceed US$ 15.9 Bn by 2032 as Sales of Educational Toys Rises Worldwide - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S., with its lucrative and growing market for toy packages, is expected to maintain a steady lead over other countries. The government has increased its support for the toy industry in Asia, which makes it a lucrative market to be in. India toy packaging market is expected to increase a CAGR of 5.4%, during the forecast period (2022-2032)

NEWARK, Del., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toy packaging must be safe, appealing, and simple to open, and it must include correct labelling and be child-resistant. Growth of the toys packaging market is projected to increase with increasing sales of toys. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the toy packaging market is slated to grow at 4.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, surpassing US$ 9.8 Bn by 2022.

Different types of packaging such as window frames, blind boxes, blister packaging, transparent packaging etc. is driving the toy packaging market. Hence, different graphic elements and colors of the toy packaging helps in attracting the target audience.

As a result, toy-packaging manufacturers are focusing on packaging that is attractive, innovative and wholesome at the same time. Thus, the packaging of the toys is important for protecting and promoting the toys.

Request a Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15167

Key Takeaways from Global Toys Packaging Market

In terms of packaging format, the boxes segment is predicted to increase by 1.8 times and grow at 5.4% between 2022 and 2032.

and grow at between 2022 and 2032. Based on distribution channel, e-commerce segment held significant market share of 33% in the year 2021.

in the year 2021. South and East Asian is estimated as the prominent market for toy packaging owing to increased support from the government to promote the local toys market.

and is estimated as the prominent market for toy packaging owing to increased support from the government to promote the local toys market. The U.S. is expected to dominate the global toy packaging market over the forecast period (2022-2032)

"Toy packaging market is expected to gain traction due to innovative toys packaging styles adopted by the manufacturers. The toys packaging market is anticipated to grow owing to increased demand for the educational and learning toys"- comments FMI analyst

Global Toys Packaging Market Landscape

MK Packaging,

Qingdao Yilucai packaging Co., Ltd,

YONGSHUNHE PAPER INDUSTRY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.,

DS Smith,

Craft Boxes,

The Custom Boxes,

Pioneer Plastics, Inc,

Emenac Packaging,

Finestar (HK) Printing Co., Ltd.,

Transpack Industrial Co., Limited,

Jainson Packaging Products,

MyBoxPrinting.Co.Uk.,

Khang Thanh - Vietnam Packaging Company,

- Vietnam Packaging Company, Shri Bala Ji Print N Pack,

YBY Boxes

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15167

Global Toys Packaging Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for toys packaging market by material (plastic (PET, PP, PE, and Others), paper, and molded fiber), by packaging formats (boxes, pouches, clamshell, blisters, trays, tubes, bags, and films & wraps), by distribution channel (e-commerce, retail stores, convenience stores, and hypermarkets/supermarkets) across seven regions.

Global Toy Packaging Market by Category

By Material:

Plastic

PET



PP



PE



Others

Paper

Molded Fiber

By Packaging Formats:

Boxes

Pouches

Clamshell

Blisters

Trays

Tubes

Bags

Films & Wraps

By Distribution Channel:

E-commerce

Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

& Oceania

Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15167

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view.

Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries.

The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Impact of Covid-19

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Macro Factors and Forecast Factors

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4.2. Raw Material Suppliers

3.4.3. Manufacturers

3.4.4. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.4.5. End Users/ Customers

3.5. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.6. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.7. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

4. Global Toy Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2015-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Toy Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Material

Full TOC@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15167

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Packaging Market Insights Landscape

Cellulose Fiber Market - Global Cellulose Fiber Market by Application (Textile, Filtration, Composite materials), by Process of Manufacturing and Regional Analysis till 2032

Printed Plastic Films Market - Printed Plastic Films Market by Type of Material, Printing Technology, End-Use & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

FMCG Packaging Market - FMCG Packaging Market By Product Type (Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging), Material Type (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Glass), End-Use (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Beverage Packaging Market - Beverage Packaging Market By Product Type (Liquid Cartons, Beverage Cans, Glass Bottles, Plastic Bottles), Material (Glass, Plastic, Metal, Paper/Paperboard), Application (Alcoholic Drinks, Non-Alcoholic) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2027

Flexible Packaging Paper Market - Flexible Packaging Paper Market By Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, Material Type & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper on Intelligent Packaging for Circular Economy published in collaboration with Graham Packaging and Avery Dennison

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse All Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg