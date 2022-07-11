First North Denmark: Audientes A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Audientes A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The last day of trading of the shares in Audientes A/S on First North Growth Market Denmark is the 16th of September 2022. ISIN: DK0061406618 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Audientes --------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares (of DKK 0.10): 9,349,010 shares (DKK 934,901) --------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 36047631 --------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 2010 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AUDNTS --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 202553 --------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information, please contact Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1078737