Montag, 11.07.2022
Metaverse Aktie! Warum aus NFT-Tech ein Major-Player werden kann!
WKN: A2QD7T ISIN: DK0061406618 
Frankfurt
11.07.22
09:10 Uhr
0,818 Euro
-0,002
-0,24 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
11.07.2022 | 16:41
107 Leser
First North Denmark: Audientes A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Audientes A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Denmark. The last day of trading of the shares in Audientes A/S on First North
Growth Market Denmark is the 16th of September 2022. 



ISIN:              DK0061406618         
---------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Audientes           
---------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (of DKK 0.10): 9,349,010 shares (DKK 934,901)
---------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:             36047631           
---------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:               2010             
---------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           AUDNTS            
---------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          202553            
---------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information, please contact Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. 33
 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1078737
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
